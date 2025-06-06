Left Menu

Fuego Volcano Eruption: Hundreds Evacuated in Guatemala

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending ash miles into the air, prompting the evacuation of over 700 people. Active monitoring continues as a lava stream accumulates around the crater. The Central American nation, home to 37 volcanoes, regularly experiences volcanic activity, though many are dormant or extinct.

06-06-2025
Guatemala's Fuego volcano unleashed a towering plume of ash miles into the atmosphere on Friday, compelling authorities to evacuate more than 700 residents to safety as a precautionary measure.

The seismology agency, INSIVUMEH, reported a growing lava stream forming around the crater, located approximately 18 kilometers from Antigua Guatemala. Some ash columns reached a soaring height of 5 kilometers.

CONRED, the national disaster agency, highlighted increased volcanic activity earlier in the week, necessitating evacuations from Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango. INSIVUMEH warned of potential pyroclastic flows, reminiscent of the cataclysmic 2018 eruption that claimed over 200 lives. Guatemala, roughly the size of Tennessee, hosts 37 volcanoes, though most remain dormant.

