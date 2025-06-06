Fuego Volcano Eruption: Hundreds Evacuated in Guatemala

Guatemala's Fuego volcano unleashed a towering plume of ash miles into the atmosphere on Friday, compelling authorities to evacuate more than 700 residents to safety as a precautionary measure.

The seismology agency, INSIVUMEH, reported a growing lava stream forming around the crater, located approximately 18 kilometers from Antigua Guatemala. Some ash columns reached a soaring height of 5 kilometers.

CONRED, the national disaster agency, highlighted increased volcanic activity earlier in the week, necessitating evacuations from Escuintla, Sacatepequez, and Chimaltenango. INSIVUMEH warned of potential pyroclastic flows, reminiscent of the cataclysmic 2018 eruption that claimed over 200 lives. Guatemala, roughly the size of Tennessee, hosts 37 volcanoes, though most remain dormant.

