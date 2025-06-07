Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Wins 2025 UN Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has proudly announced that its Third Vice-President, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who also serves as the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has been awarded the 2025 UN Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction. This prestigious recognition honors Dr. Mohapatra’s groundbreaking work in advancing cyclone forecasting systems and enhancing early warning mechanisms, which have saved countless lives across the Indian subcontinent.

Widely known as the "Cyclone Man of India," Dr. Mohapatra shared the individual category of the award with Professor Harkunti Rahayu of the Indonesian Disaster Expert Association. The award was presented at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, celebrating individuals and institutions that demonstrate exceptional dedication to building disaster-resilient communities.

A Legacy of Forecasting Excellence

Dr. Mohapatra’s leadership has been central to transforming India’s cyclone prediction capabilities. Under his direction, the IMD has significantly improved forecast accuracy, particularly concerning tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean. His efforts have contributed to dramatic reductions in fatalities, even during high-impact storms such as Cyclone Mocha in 2023, one of the most powerful to hit the Bay of Bengal in recent history.

His commitment to operationalizing scientific advancements has elevated the IMD into a globally respected authority. The department now leads the WMO Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones in New Delhi, providing critical forecasts and warnings for the region.

Global Recognition for Lifesaving Innovation

The UN Sasakawa Award, sponsored by the Nippon Foundation and administered by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), recognizes individuals and organizations for significant contributions to disaster risk reduction and community resilience.

In a letter of commendation, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted Dr. Mohapatra’s “outstanding leadership” and the pivotal role IMD plays under his stewardship. “His efforts have not only enhanced early warning systems but have also ensured they are accessible and actionable at the community level,” she wrote.

Photographs from the award ceremony capture Dr. Mohapatra and WMO Secretary-General Saulo proudly displaying the award — a moment symbolizing decades of dedication to scientific progress and public safety.

A Survivor’s Mission: From Tragedy to Global Impact

Dr. Mohapatra’s personal story is deeply interwoven with his professional achievements. Having survived a devastating cyclone in his youth, he committed his life to ensuring others would not suffer the same fate. “Science and technology, combined with effective early warning communication that reaches the last mile, are key to achieving this goal,” he remarked in his acceptance speech. “None of this progress would be possible without the active involvement of many partners, nationally and internationally.”

He also paid tribute to the many institutions and individuals—within India and across the globe—who supported IMD’s progress. Notably, he credited WMO for its critical role in fostering regional collaboration and system strengthening.

Additional Accolades for Scientific Excellence

In early 2025, Dr. Mohapatra was also conferred with the Scientific and Technological Activities Commission Outstanding Service Award by the American Meteorological Society. This award recognized his transformative contributions to cyclone prediction methodologies and his dedication to advancing weather-based risk communication.

India’s Expanding Global Role in Risk Reduction

India continues to emerge as a global leader in disaster risk reduction, not only through IMD’s excellence but also through its proactive participation in multilateral frameworks. The country’s robust involvement in the WMO’s Severe Weather Forecasting Programme ensures that vital weather data reaches humanitarian agencies and vulnerable populations around the world.

As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, Dr. Mohapatra’s work offers a model of how science, policy, and community engagement can come together to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra’s receipt of the 2025 UN Sasakawa Award is a testament to his lifelong mission to protect people from the wrath of nature. His story stands as a powerful example of how lived experience, scientific rigor, and international collaboration can reduce disaster risk and build a safer world for all.