Arunachal Pradesh Struggles with Flood Aftermath: A Grim Tale of Destruction
The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh shows signs of improvement, with receding river levels, but 33,000 people across 24 districts remain affected. Heavy rainfall has resulted in 12 deaths and widespread infrastructure damage. Relief efforts are ongoing, with local authorities working tirelessly to restore connectivity and provide aid.
The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh improved on Saturday as water levels in most rivers began to recede. Despite this, 33,000 people across 24 districts remain affected, according to officials.
The monsoon season has taken a heavy toll, claiming 12 lives and causing one person to go missing in rain-related incidents, including landslides. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 33,200 people in 215 villages continue to be impacted by the floods and landslides.
Infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with 515 houses damaged, 112 roads and 17 bridges affected, as well as agricultural losses and water supply disruptions. Relief efforts are underway, spearheaded by the NDRF, SDRF, police, and local volunteers, as they work to restore normalcy in the state.
