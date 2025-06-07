Arunachal Pradesh Floods: Recession in Waters but Devastation Persists

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh showed signs of improvement on Saturday as water levels in major rivers began to recede. Despite this, the aftermath of heavy rains and landslides continues to disrupt life for approximately 33,000 residents across 24 districts, according to officials.

Tragically, rain-related incidents have claimed 12 lives and left one person missing. In its daily briefing, the State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 33,200 people in 215 villages were still grappling with the effects of floods and landslides.

Significant infrastructure damage has been reported, with 515 houses destroyed, 432 livestock lost, and severe disruptions to roadways, bridges, and essential services such as water and power supply. Relief efforts continue, backed by the NDRF, SDRF, police, and local volunteers as the state works to restore normalcy.