Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Floods: Recession in Waters but Devastation Persists

Flood conditions in Arunachal Pradesh have improved, but 33,000 people remain affected across 24 districts. Floods and landslides have resulted in 12 deaths and significant infrastructure damage, including roads, bridges, and water supply projects. Relief operations involving various agencies are ongoing as restoration efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Floods: Recession in Waters but Devastation Persists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh showed signs of improvement on Saturday as water levels in major rivers began to recede. Despite this, the aftermath of heavy rains and landslides continues to disrupt life for approximately 33,000 residents across 24 districts, according to officials.

Tragically, rain-related incidents have claimed 12 lives and left one person missing. In its daily briefing, the State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 33,200 people in 215 villages were still grappling with the effects of floods and landslides.

Significant infrastructure damage has been reported, with 515 houses destroyed, 432 livestock lost, and severe disruptions to roadways, bridges, and essential services such as water and power supply. Relief efforts continue, backed by the NDRF, SDRF, police, and local volunteers as the state works to restore normalcy.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025