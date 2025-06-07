Left Menu

AMNS India's Steel Strengths Propel Engineering Marvels of Chenab and Anji Khad Bridges

AMNS India played a critical role providing 70% of steel for the Chenab Bridge and all steel for the Anji Khad Bridge, utilizing 25,000 metric tonnes of structural steel and 7,000 metric tonnes of fabricated steel structures. Both bridges signify India's industrial advancement and the company's alignment with national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:38 IST
AMNS India has emerged as a key contributor to two major infrastructure milestones, having supplied the majority of the steel used for the newly inaugurated Chenab and Anji Khad Bridge projects. Both projects were unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The company delivered 25,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural steel, representing 70% of the steel used in constructing the Chenab Bridge. This contribution includes specialized steel grades for essential components, enhancing the bridge's resilience and structural integrity.

Furthermore, AMNS India met 100% of the Anji Khad Bridge's steel needs, with around 7,000 metric tonnes of custom-fabricated steel structures. This significant supply effort reflects the company's dedication to national growth and self-reliance, aligning with India's broader development objectives.

