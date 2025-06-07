Delhi Government Takes Action to Revitalize Yamuna River

The Delhi government has unveiled a strategic initiative to boost the environmental flow of the Yamuna River by increasing water discharge from various sources to restore the river's vitality.

Officials announced that treated water from the Coronation Pillar and Yamuna Vihar Sewage Treatment Plants will be released downstream into the Yamuna at Wazirabad. The Delhi Jal Board is tasked with developing the necessary conveyance infrastructure.

Already securing approval from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, the project aims to divert 500 cusecs of water into the river. The initiative, backed with an Rs 8.7 crore budget, reflects the government's commitment to cleaner waterways, as emphasized in recent meetings between Delhi and central government officials.

