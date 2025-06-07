Tragic Car Crash in Sultanpur: Two Dead, Two Injured

Two individuals lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries after the car they were traveling in collided with a wall in the Pairon Saraiya village of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, according to police reports on Saturday.

Arvind, aged 29 and at the wheel, died instantly, while Shubham, 27, succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment, police stated.

Officers confirmed that the other passengers, Rajendra Prasad, 50, and Ravi, 16, are in critical condition, receiving care at the district hospital. Their journey was destined for Nevada village in Ayodhya. Initial findings suggest the driver might have fallen asleep. Post-mortems have been ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)