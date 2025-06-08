Left Menu

Unlikely Companions: Tiger and Dog Trapped Together in a Pit

A tiger, while chasing a dog, fell into a pit near Maildumpara close to the Tamil Nadu border. Both animals are unharmed, and the forest department is working to safely tranquilize and extract the tiger. The incident, unusual for the area, drew immediate attention from forest officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected situation unfolded near the Tamil Nadu border when a tiger pursuing a dog ended up trapped together with the canine in a pit, as reported by the forest department on Sunday morning.

The striking scene of the tiger and dog lying side by side aired on TV, showing both animals unharmed at the moment. Efforts are underway to safely tranquilize and rescue the tiger, a senior forest official reported.

Forest officials were quickly sent to the incident site, nestled between Tamil Nadu's forest reserve and the Periyar sanctuary, following news of the event around 7am. The area is not typically known for tiger sightings, adding intrigue to the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

