Unlikely Companions: Tiger and Dog Trapped Together in a Pit
A tiger, while chasing a dog, fell into a pit near Maildumpara close to the Tamil Nadu border. Both animals are unharmed, and the forest department is working to safely tranquilize and extract the tiger. The incident, unusual for the area, drew immediate attention from forest officials.
- Country:
- India
An unexpected situation unfolded near the Tamil Nadu border when a tiger pursuing a dog ended up trapped together with the canine in a pit, as reported by the forest department on Sunday morning.
The striking scene of the tiger and dog lying side by side aired on TV, showing both animals unharmed at the moment. Efforts are underway to safely tranquilize and rescue the tiger, a senior forest official reported.
Forest officials were quickly sent to the incident site, nestled between Tamil Nadu's forest reserve and the Periyar sanctuary, following news of the event around 7am. The area is not typically known for tiger sightings, adding intrigue to the occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Listing Liberian Vessel
Marine Fuel Spill Prompts Urgent Rescue Off Kerala Coast
ICG Leads Major Rescue After Container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Lists Near Kochi
Daring Rescue: Police Foil Impersonators' Gold Heist in Moradabad