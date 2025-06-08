Sailing Towards Ocean Preservation: UN Conference in Nice Celebrates World Oceans Day

A global fleet of 30 research and exploration vessels has embarked from the coastal city of Nice, France, to inaugurate the third United Nations Ocean Conference, coinciding with World Oceans Day.

The 'Ocean Wonders' event highlights the critical importance and beauty of the ocean, urging world leaders to prioritize its value in planetary decisions. With thousands of delegates, including heads of state and environmental advocates, the conference seeks solutions to rising threats such as ocean temperatures, plastic pollution, and over-exploitation.

Central to the talks is the ratification of the 2023 High Seas Treaty, aiming to establish marine protected areas in international waters. Despite existing protections, enforcement remains weak, prompting calls for increased ambition and stronger regulations during the conference, which concludes on June 13.