Sailing Towards Ocean Preservation: UN Conference in Nice Celebrates World Oceans Day
A fleet of 30 vessels launches the third UN Ocean Conference near Nice, France. The event, themed 'Ocean Wonders', coincides with World Oceans Day to highlight oceanic value amidst environmental crises. The conference aims to promote the High Seas Treaty and expand marine protected areas globally.
- Country:
- France
A global fleet of 30 research and exploration vessels has embarked from the coastal city of Nice, France, to inaugurate the third United Nations Ocean Conference, coinciding with World Oceans Day.
The 'Ocean Wonders' event highlights the critical importance and beauty of the ocean, urging world leaders to prioritize its value in planetary decisions. With thousands of delegates, including heads of state and environmental advocates, the conference seeks solutions to rising threats such as ocean temperatures, plastic pollution, and over-exploitation.
Central to the talks is the ratification of the 2023 High Seas Treaty, aiming to establish marine protected areas in international waters. Despite existing protections, enforcement remains weak, prompting calls for increased ambition and stronger regulations during the conference, which concludes on June 13.
ALSO READ
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: A Decade of Transformation
BC Jindal Group Secures Major Renewable Energy Project
India's Renewable Energy Prospects: Piyush Goyal Meets Total Energies CEO
Diu's Solar Revolution: A Beacon of Renewable Energy Success
IMFA's Green Leap: Pioneering Renewable Energy in Odisha