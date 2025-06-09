Cyclone Man of India Honored with UN Sasakawa Award 2025

The United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction has been bestowed upon Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, celebrating his significant achievements in cyclone prediction and early warning systems. This accolade reflects Dr Mohapatra's impactful work in mitigating cyclone-related deaths across the Indian Ocean.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha, took to social media to congratulate Dr Mohapatra, highlighting his pride in Odisha's contribution to disaster risk management. Dr Mohapatra, widely known as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' originates from Odisha's Bhadrak district.

Dr Mohapatra's recognition came during the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction's eighth session in Geneva. This recent award follows his 2025 recognition by the American Meteorological Society for advancements in cyclone forecasting.