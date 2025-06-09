Left Menu

Cyclone Man of India Honored with UN Sasakawa Award 2025

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, also known as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' received the United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for his contributions to disaster risk reduction. Recognized for his work in cyclone forecasting and early warnings, he has been instrumental in reducing fatalities in the Indian Ocean region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:09 IST
Cyclone Man of India Honored with UN Sasakawa Award 2025
Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction has been bestowed upon Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, celebrating his significant achievements in cyclone prediction and early warning systems. This accolade reflects Dr Mohapatra's impactful work in mitigating cyclone-related deaths across the Indian Ocean.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha, took to social media to congratulate Dr Mohapatra, highlighting his pride in Odisha's contribution to disaster risk management. Dr Mohapatra, widely known as the 'Cyclone Man of India,' originates from Odisha's Bhadrak district.

Dr Mohapatra's recognition came during the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction's eighth session in Geneva. This recent award follows his 2025 recognition by the American Meteorological Society for advancements in cyclone forecasting.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025