EcoYou's Agro-Waste Revolution: Pioneering Green Building Materials

EcoYou, an initiative by Ecoboard Industries, has transformed 22 million tonnes of agro-waste into sustainable building materials, injecting significant funds into rural economies. The project aims to expand production capacity further, enhancing its positive environmental impact by reducing CO₂ emissions and supporting local employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Updated: 09-06-2025 16:19 IST
In a groundbreaking green initiative, Ecoboard Industries announced that its EcoYou project has successfully converted 22 million tonnes of agro-waste into eco-friendly building materials.

With plans to boost production capacity, EcoYou has already infused approximately USD 24 million into rural supply chains, benefiting numerous farmers, artisans, and carpenters. Committed to sustainability, the company manufactures EcoBoard from natural fibers, including wheat straw and coconut husk, used in various construction applications.

By reducing crop burning and deforestation, EcoYou has curbed an estimated 116 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, while generating massive economic gains, estimated at USD 240 million, by fostering local employment and sustainable development.

