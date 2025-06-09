Left Menu

Apartment Living Spaces Shrink as Loading Percentages Rise

The difference between super-built-up and carpet areas in apartments has increased, with average loading hitting 40% in early 2025 from 31% in 2019. Major cities report less livable space due to higher loading percentages for common amenities. Real estate remains lifestyle-centric, driven by millennial preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:00 IST
The widening gap between super-built-up area and carpet area in apartments has reached concerning levels, according to Anarock. Builders have increased the average loading percentage to 40% across major cities to provide common amenities, squeezing the livable space available to homeowners.

In 2019, the average loading percentage stood at 31%, skyrocketing to 40% by the first quarter of 2025. As a result, only 60% of the total paid space is usable, with the remaining 40% dedicated to common areas such as elevators, lobbies, and clubhouses, as highlighted by Prashant Thakur of ANAROCK Group.

This trend is more pronounced in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru and less so in areas like Chennai. Despite the challenges, the real estate market is increasingly appealing to millennials, who prioritize amenities and lifestyle-centric investments over sheer carpet area, driving the industry's shift towards experiential living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

