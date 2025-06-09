Global Seas in Crisis: Urgent Call for Action

In a compelling address to world leaders, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the urgent ratification of the High Seas Treaty to establish protected marine areas in international waters. He stressed the dire threat to ocean ecosystems from illegal fishing, pollution, and climate change.

As the conference commenced in Nice, Guterres highlighted the ocean's critical role in absorbing carbon emissions and combating climate change. However, ongoing human activities are undermining these ecosystems, necessitating immediate international action.

While the U.S. remains absent from ratifying the treaty, 50 nations have pledged their commitment. French President Emmanuel Macron anticipates ratification by 60 countries before year's end, which would enable the treaty to enforce crucial protections for deteriorating ocean health.

