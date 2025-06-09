Left Menu

DDA's Eviction Drive: A Battle Against Illegal Encroachments in Delhi's Bhoomiheen Camp

The Delhi Development Authority has issued eviction notices to illegal residents of Bhoomiheen Camp, a jhuggi-jhopri cluster in Kalkaji Extension, giving them three days to vacate. Past demolition drives, high court rulings, and DUSIB policies have shaped the current actions, affecting many migrant workers.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued fresh eviction notices to residents at the Bhoomiheen jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp, signaling a renewed effort to clear illegal encroachments within the next three days. The camp, largely comprising migrant workers, has previously undergone demolition drives in May, June, and July of 2023.

DDA officials reported that only 1,862 households in the camp qualified for government-provided housing for economically weaker sections. An eviction notice reminded residents of a court order mandating the demolition of illegal JJ clusters, advising evacuation by June 10, to avoid DDA accountability post-demolition.

The DDA, referring to DUSIB policies, affirmed that residents must prove occupancy before January 1, 2015, to be eligible for alternate housing. The current actions aim to clear land for other housing projects and prevent further encroachments, with 1,618 jhuggi structures initially identified, of which 935 have already been demolished.

