Heroic Indian Navy Rescue: Kerala Coast Blaze

The Indian Navy ship INS Surat successfully evacuated the 18-member crew of a Singapore-flagged container vessel engulfed in a blaze on June 9. The coordinated firefighting operations sustained efforts overnight off Kerala's coast, as stated by officials.

The evacuated crew was safely brought to Mangalore Port around 11.30 pm on Monday, ensuring their safety amidst the maritime crisis.

The Indian Coast Guard's ships, Sachet and Samudra Prahari, continued their firefighting mission through the night, with a Defence spokesperson reporting ongoing efforts that include an aerial survey conducted by a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Coast Guard vessel Samarth is en route with a salvage master to further aid in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)