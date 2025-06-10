Left Menu

Heroic Indian Navy Rescue: Kerala Coast Blaze

The Indian Navy's INS Surat rescued the 18-member crew from a fire-stricken Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala's coast on June 9. The crew safely reached Mangalore Port. Continuous firefighting efforts involve Indian Coast Guard ships Sachet and Samudra Prahari, with aerial surveys and further salvage operations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:38 IST
Heroic Indian Navy Rescue: Kerala Coast Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy ship INS Surat successfully evacuated the 18-member crew of a Singapore-flagged container vessel engulfed in a blaze on June 9. The coordinated firefighting operations sustained efforts overnight off Kerala's coast, as stated by officials.

The evacuated crew was safely brought to Mangalore Port around 11.30 pm on Monday, ensuring their safety amidst the maritime crisis.

The Indian Coast Guard's ships, Sachet and Samudra Prahari, continued their firefighting mission through the night, with a Defence spokesperson reporting ongoing efforts that include an aerial survey conducted by a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Coast Guard vessel Samarth is en route with a salvage master to further aid in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025