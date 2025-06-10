Devastation at Aid Distribution: Gaza Under Fire
Israeli gunfire killed 17 Palestinians and injured dozens as they attempted to access an aid site in central Gaza. Health authorities reported casualties were rushed to hospitals. These incidents follow Israel's warnings and are part of ongoing tensions post the Oct. 7 attacks.
Israeli gunfire has claimed the lives of at least 17 Palestinians and left dozens injured as thousands of displaced individuals converged on a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
Victims were transported to the Al-Awda Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital following the violence. Despite Israeli military warnings declaring routes to aid sites as closed zones, Gazans continued to approach these locations, leading to tragic consequences. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, responsible for food package distribution, has not yet commented on the incident.
Amid the tense atmosphere, reports of chaos and looting of U.N. supplies underscore the desperation within the enclave. The conflict has escalated sharply following the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas-led militants, prompting Israeli strikes that have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)