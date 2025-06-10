Devastation at Aid Distribution: Gaza Under Fire

Israeli gunfire has claimed the lives of at least 17 Palestinians and left dozens injured as thousands of displaced individuals converged on a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza, according to local health authorities.

Victims were transported to the Al-Awda Hospital and Al-Quds Hospital following the violence. Despite Israeli military warnings declaring routes to aid sites as closed zones, Gazans continued to approach these locations, leading to tragic consequences. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, responsible for food package distribution, has not yet commented on the incident.

Amid the tense atmosphere, reports of chaos and looting of U.N. supplies underscore the desperation within the enclave. The conflict has escalated sharply following the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas-led militants, prompting Israeli strikes that have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and destruction.

