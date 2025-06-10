Left Menu

Cargo Vessel Blaze Raises Alarm for Kerala Coast

A fire onboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel Wan Hai 503 has raised alarms off the Kerala coast. INCOIS warns of drifting containers and potential oil spills. The incident prompts tracking of drift patterns and oil spill trajectories, with ongoing coastal monitoring to manage navigational hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:12 IST
  • India

A major incident unfolded off the Kerala coast as the cargo vessel Wan Hai 503, flagged under Singapore, caught fire, raising concerns over drifting containers and a potential oil spill. The vessel, traveling from Colombo to Mumbai, caught fire due to an explosion in one of its containers.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) launched its Search and Rescue Aid Tool to track containers, debris, or people possibly overboard. Simulations predict a high likelihood of drifting south-southeast from the accident site through the next three days.

Authorities have heightened coastal surveillance and urged local communities to prepare for potential hazards. Meanwhile, an oil spill trajectory system is assessing a possible 100-ton oil spill, with forecasts indicating an ongoing drift parallel to the coastline. Continuous updates are provided as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

