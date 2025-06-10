Highway Clash: NHAI and MCD Lock Horns Over Advertisements and Parking

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently voiced strong objections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over outdoor advertising alongside national highways and an illegal parking lot in East Delhi.

During a meeting, the NHAI emphasized the safety risks posed by these advertisements and called for their immediate removal, citing ministry guidelines against hoardings on highways. Meanwhile, the MCD contended its actions were supported by the Outdoor Advertising Policy of 2017 and the Delhi Municipal Act.

Additionally, the NHAI criticized the unauthorized parking lot near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which the MCD legalized with a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Traffic Police. To resolve these issues, the NHAI proposed an MoU for joint maintenance and inspections, to which the MCD expressed willingness.