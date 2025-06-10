Left Menu

National Green Tribunal Mandates Urgent Action on Chromium Contamination in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal criticizes Uttar Pradesh authorities for insufficient efforts in resolving chromium contamination issues affecting several villages. The tribunal has instructed the state's chief secretary to ensure immediate remedial measures, including providing clean water and medical assistance to residents, and preventing the spread of hazardous dumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:29 IST
National Green Tribunal Mandates Urgent Action on Chromium Contamination in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their lack of serious efforts in addressing chromium contamination affecting numerous villages.

The tribunal directed the state's chief secretary to implement appropriate remedial measures to ensure a minimum supply of clean potable water. This direction aims to assist residents dealing with water shortages and health concerns emanating from widespread pollution.

The NGT urged authorities to act with urgency to prevent further health hazards, conduct comprehensive medical tests, and curb the spread of chromium dumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025