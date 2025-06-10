National Green Tribunal Mandates Urgent Action on Chromium Contamination in Uttar Pradesh
The National Green Tribunal criticizes Uttar Pradesh authorities for insufficient efforts in resolving chromium contamination issues affecting several villages. The tribunal has instructed the state's chief secretary to ensure immediate remedial measures, including providing clean water and medical assistance to residents, and preventing the spread of hazardous dumps.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their lack of serious efforts in addressing chromium contamination affecting numerous villages.
The tribunal directed the state's chief secretary to implement appropriate remedial measures to ensure a minimum supply of clean potable water. This direction aims to assist residents dealing with water shortages and health concerns emanating from widespread pollution.
The NGT urged authorities to act with urgency to prevent further health hazards, conduct comprehensive medical tests, and curb the spread of chromium dumps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement