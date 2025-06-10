National Green Tribunal Mandates Urgent Action on Chromium Contamination in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their lack of serious efforts in addressing chromium contamination affecting numerous villages.

The tribunal directed the state's chief secretary to implement appropriate remedial measures to ensure a minimum supply of clean potable water. This direction aims to assist residents dealing with water shortages and health concerns emanating from widespread pollution.

The NGT urged authorities to act with urgency to prevent further health hazards, conduct comprehensive medical tests, and curb the spread of chromium dumps.

