Nickel Mine Shutdowns in 'Last Paradise on Earth': Indonesia's Bold Move to Protect Raja Ampat

In a decisive move to safeguard one of its most biodiverse regions, the Indonesian government has suspended four nickel mining operations in Raja Ampat. Known for its unparalleled marine life, this archipelagic regency is home to 75% of the world's coral species.

The Ministry of Environment's investigation revealed environmental breaches by these companies, leading to the revocation of their mining permits. Bahlil Lahadalia, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized the importance of protecting Raja Ampat's delicate ecosystems.

Despite the shutdowns, Gag Nikel continues operations on Gag Island, outside the geopark zone. Environmentalists like Greenpeace warn of the potential impact on the region's pristine habitats, highlighting the ongoing tension between resource extraction and environmental preservation in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)