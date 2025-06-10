A New Green Gem: Inauguration of Sadbhavana Park in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Sadbhavana Park near Red Fort on Tuesday, marking a significant enhancement to the capital's green spaces.

The park, sprawling over 11 acres, presents a unique chariot fountain, inspired by the famed Apollo's Fountain in France, created under the aegis of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This project forms part of a series of green belt developments along a 1.7-kilometer stretch of the Ring Road, beginning from Rajghat. Kranti Udyan was the precursor to this initiative, opening earlier this January.

The ceremonial event also witnessed the planting of a Moulsari tree by Saxena and Gupta in the baradari's midst. Enhancements, like a clock tower and proposed food van near the parking area, aim to enrich the park's allure further. Gupta emphasized the ongoing developmental strides across the city, promising transformative results in the forthcoming years, including crucial Yamuna cleaning projects.

