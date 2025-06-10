Left Menu

A New Green Gem: Inauguration of Sadbhavana Park in Delhi

Delhi's Sadbhavana Park, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and LG VK Saxena, enhances urban green space. The 11-acre park includes a chariot fountain and other amenities. Part of a green belt initiative, it promises recreational areas for residents. Other projects, including Yamuna cleaning, are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:52 IST
A New Green Gem: Inauguration of Sadbhavana Park in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Sadbhavana Park near Red Fort on Tuesday, marking a significant enhancement to the capital's green spaces.

The park, sprawling over 11 acres, presents a unique chariot fountain, inspired by the famed Apollo's Fountain in France, created under the aegis of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This project forms part of a series of green belt developments along a 1.7-kilometer stretch of the Ring Road, beginning from Rajghat. Kranti Udyan was the precursor to this initiative, opening earlier this January.

The ceremonial event also witnessed the planting of a Moulsari tree by Saxena and Gupta in the baradari's midst. Enhancements, like a clock tower and proposed food van near the parking area, aim to enrich the park's allure further. Gupta emphasized the ongoing developmental strides across the city, promising transformative results in the forthcoming years, including crucial Yamuna cleaning projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025