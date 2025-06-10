Coast Guard's Battle Against Plastic Nurdles on Indian Shores
The Indian Coast Guard, collaborating with local authorities, successfully cleared about 500 kg of plastic nurdles washed ashore from the sunken container ship MSC Elsa 3 along the Dhanushkodi coast. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment from pollution and debris.
In a concerted effort to safeguard the marine environment, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with local authorities to remove around 500 kg of plastic nurdles that washed ashore. The incident follows the sinking of the container ship MSC Elsa 3 near Kochi.
The operation was led by Indian Coast Guard Station at Mandapam, working in partnership with the Municipal Commissioner and District Collector of Ramanathapuram. Their initiative focused on clearing the debris along the Dhanushkodi coast, underscoring the importance of addressing marine pollution.
The Indian Coast Guard East Command remains vigilant in monitoring the affected area for further pollutants, recognizing the critical need to preserve the coastline and marine biodiversity. Efforts are ongoing to mitigate the spill's impact.
