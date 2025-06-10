Left Menu

Tragic Balcony Escape: Family's Fate Sealed in Delhi Fire

A devastating fire in Delhi's Dwarka area claimed the lives of three family members, including two children, who jumped from their duplex balcony. The blaze, which started from a temple inside their home, spread rapidly. Concerns were raised about delayed emergency response and fire safety measures.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire incident took place in Delhi's Dwarka area, leading to the tragic deaths of three family members, among them two young children. The victims jumped from their balcony in a desperate attempt to escape the raging inferno.

The fire, reportedly originating from a temple within their eighth-floor apartment, quickly spread through the home. Eyewitness accounts and videos show the dramatic scene that unfolded as family members sought safety by fleeing to a higher floor.

Concerns have been voiced over delayed emergency response times and a lack of adequate fire safety measures, with allegations pointing to a 45-minute wait before fire services arrived. The incident has left the community reeling and calling for improved fire safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

