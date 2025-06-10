Tragic Accident Claims Expectant Zebra at Bannerghatta Park

A tragic incident unfolded at the Bannerghatta Biological Park as a pregnant zebra, Kavya, succumbed to injuries after an accident involving a chain link mesh, according to park officials.

Kavya, born on April 4, 2022, was a promising addition to the park's zebra population, which now comprises two males and six females. The incident raised concerns over stress factors potentially caused by other animals or external threats.

Preliminary investigations by park officials point to potential external stressors, possibly involving male zebras or wild predators entering the zoo premises, with investigations ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding Kavya's untimely death.