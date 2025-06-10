Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Expectant Zebra at Bannerghatta Park

A pregnant zebra named Kavya died at Bannerghatta Biological Park after crashing into a mesh, resulting in shock and capture myopathy. Preliminary investigations suggest external stress factors. The park now has two male and six female zebras left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Bannerghatta Biological Park as a pregnant zebra, Kavya, succumbed to injuries after an accident involving a chain link mesh, according to park officials.

Kavya, born on April 4, 2022, was a promising addition to the park's zebra population, which now comprises two males and six females. The incident raised concerns over stress factors potentially caused by other animals or external threats.

Preliminary investigations by park officials point to potential external stressors, possibly involving male zebras or wild predators entering the zoo premises, with investigations ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding Kavya's untimely death.

