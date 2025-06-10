Left Menu

The Rise of 'Less Lethal' Weapons in Crowd Control

As protests erupted over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, law enforcement officials resorted to 'less lethal' munitions to handle the crowds. Although designed to minimize fatalities, these weapons can result in serious injuries. Key devices include sponge rounds, bean bag rounds, flash bangs, tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls, and batons.

Updated: 10-06-2025 23:02 IST
In response to protests against federal immigration raids, Los Angeles police have turned to 'less lethal' munitions as a strategic choice. Despite their name, these munitions have caused significant injuries and, in some cases, fatalities, prompting scrutiny over their use.

Recently, the LAPD has deployed various types of these weapons. Sponge rounds, mistakenly identified as rubber bullets, are actually foam-based projectiles with a hard rubber exterior used against crowds. Bean bag rounds and flash bangs serve as additional tactics, while tear gas and pepper spray aggravate and disperse masses through chemical irritation.

The utility of these 'less lethal' methods raises questions of ethics and safety during protest management. Their increasing deployment not only highlights tactical shifts but also the critical balance between maintaining order and protecting civil rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

