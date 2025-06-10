The Rise of 'Less Lethal' Weapons in Crowd Control

In response to protests against federal immigration raids, Los Angeles police have turned to 'less lethal' munitions as a strategic choice. Despite their name, these munitions have caused significant injuries and, in some cases, fatalities, prompting scrutiny over their use.

Recently, the LAPD has deployed various types of these weapons. Sponge rounds, mistakenly identified as rubber bullets, are actually foam-based projectiles with a hard rubber exterior used against crowds. Bean bag rounds and flash bangs serve as additional tactics, while tear gas and pepper spray aggravate and disperse masses through chemical irritation.

The utility of these 'less lethal' methods raises questions of ethics and safety during protest management. Their increasing deployment not only highlights tactical shifts but also the critical balance between maintaining order and protecting civil rights.

