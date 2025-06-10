Left Menu

Flames Erupt: Gas Cylinder Explosion Guts Fast Food Vehicle in Thane

A cooking gas cylinder explosion destroyed a makeshift fast food vehicle near Airoli railway station, Thane. The incident occurred at 8:30 PM, but no injuries were reported. The blast temporarily halted traffic on the Thane-Belapur highway. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:28 IST
Flames Erupt: Gas Cylinder Explosion Guts Fast Food Vehicle in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A makeshift vehicle used to sell fast food was reduced to ashes after a gas cylinder explosion near Airoli railway station in Thane on Tuesday night, officials reported. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.

The explosion happened at approximately 8:30 PM, with the resulting fire rapidly consuming the vehicle. Eyewitnesses described hearing a formidable bang, which was the explosion felt as the gas cylinder shattered, scattering debris across the vicinity.

A senior official from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade explained that the explosion took place in the gas cylinder of a food stall serving Chinese cuisine. Swift action helped contain the fire, preventing further damage. The accident temporarily halted traffic along the Thane-Belapur highway, inducing a major traffic jam for about 30 minutes. Officials are currently investigating the explosion's cause.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025