Flames Erupt: Gas Cylinder Explosion Guts Fast Food Vehicle in Thane

A makeshift vehicle used to sell fast food was reduced to ashes after a gas cylinder explosion near Airoli railway station in Thane on Tuesday night, officials reported. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident.

The explosion happened at approximately 8:30 PM, with the resulting fire rapidly consuming the vehicle. Eyewitnesses described hearing a formidable bang, which was the explosion felt as the gas cylinder shattered, scattering debris across the vicinity.

A senior official from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade explained that the explosion took place in the gas cylinder of a food stall serving Chinese cuisine. Swift action helped contain the fire, preventing further damage. The accident temporarily halted traffic along the Thane-Belapur highway, inducing a major traffic jam for about 30 minutes. Officials are currently investigating the explosion's cause.