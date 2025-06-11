Musk's Starlink Eyes Swiss Satellite Connection

Elon Musk's internet service, Starlink, is eyeing expansion into Switzerland with a proposal to establish a satellite connection in the southwestern region. According to the Swiss office of communications (BAKOM), Starlink submitted the application this summer to install 40 antennas in Leuk.

The development, first reported by Le Nouvelliste, signifies another step in Starlink's global expansion plans. The satellite service aims to provide high-speed internet access to remote and underserved locations across the world.

The Swiss office of communications is currently reviewing the application, which underscores Switzerland's potential as a key location in Starlink's European strategy. The antennas planned for Leuk will play a crucial role in enhancing Starlink's satellite internet capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)