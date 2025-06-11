Left Menu

Musk's Starlink Eyes Swiss Satellite Connection

Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service, has applied to operate a satellite connection in southwestern Switzerland. The Swiss office of communications confirmed the plan, involving 40 antennas in the municipality of Leuk. This application was submitted earlier this summer, as reported by Le Nouvelliste.

Elon Musk's internet service, Starlink, is eyeing expansion into Switzerland with a proposal to establish a satellite connection in the southwestern region. According to the Swiss office of communications (BAKOM), Starlink submitted the application this summer to install 40 antennas in Leuk.

The development, first reported by Le Nouvelliste, signifies another step in Starlink's global expansion plans. The satellite service aims to provide high-speed internet access to remote and underserved locations across the world.

The Swiss office of communications is currently reviewing the application, which underscores Switzerland's potential as a key location in Starlink's European strategy. The antennas planned for Leuk will play a crucial role in enhancing Starlink's satellite internet capabilities in the region.

