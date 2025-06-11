Left Menu

Deadly Deluge: South Africa's Struggle Against Torrential Floods

Severe flooding in South Africa's eastern and southern provinces has resulted in at least seven deaths. A bus carrying high school students was swept away, with some children missing. Six fatalities occurred in Mthatha, and five in a car crash amid dangerous weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least seven people have died following catastrophic flooding in South Africa's eastern and southern provinces, according to officials on Tuesday.

A high school bus was tragically swept away in the Eastern Cape, with several children missing as authorities intensify search efforts. Three students were rescued after gripping trees for safety.

Meanwhile, in Mthatha, six individuals perished in the floodwaters, leaving homes and vehicles submerged. A search continues for others impacted by the torrents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

