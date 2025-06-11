Deadly Deluge: South Africa's Struggle Against Torrential Floods

At least seven people have died following catastrophic flooding in South Africa's eastern and southern provinces, according to officials on Tuesday.

A high school bus was tragically swept away in the Eastern Cape, with several children missing as authorities intensify search efforts. Three students were rescued after gripping trees for safety.

Meanwhile, in Mthatha, six individuals perished in the floodwaters, leaving homes and vehicles submerged. A search continues for others impacted by the torrents.

