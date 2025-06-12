Bioeconomy advances drive sustainable shift in global food production

A dual-track strategy rooted in plant-based and aquatic bioresources is reshaping sustainable food systems, according to a new review published in Applied Sciences. Titled “Emerging Trends in Sustainable Biological Resources and Bioeconomy for Food Production”, the study outlines how legumes, oilseeds, insects, and algae can replace conventional livestock and reduce the environmental burden of global nutrition.

Drawing on a decade of research, policy documents, and industry case studies, the authors highlight that both green bioresources (terrestrial plants and insects) and blue bioresources (algae-based systems) offer transformative potential for sustainable food systems. The report underscores the dual-track bioeconomy as a viable response to declining arable land, escalating greenhouse gas emissions, and the environmental costs of traditional livestock systems.

How do green biological resources contribute to sustainability?

The study identifies green biological resources, including legumes, oilseeds, and edible insects, as pivotal contributors to low-impact protein production. These resources significantly reduce land use, water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional livestock. The environmental advantage is reinforced by their high protein content, fast growth rates, and adaptability to diverse climates.

Legumes such as chickpeas and lentils not only provide essential amino acids but also improve soil fertility through nitrogen fixation. Oilseeds, including flax and camelina, are valued for their polyunsaturated fat content and are increasingly integrated into plant-based meat substitutes and nutritional supplements.

Edible insects like crickets and mealworms are gaining traction as scalable protein alternatives due to their minimal environmental footprint and rich micronutrient profiles. Their inclusion in food production supports circular agriculture, as many insect species can be reared on organic waste or agricultural byproducts.

The review highlights that incorporating these green sources into the human diet could dramatically reduce dependency on livestock, which accounts for substantial methane emissions and land degradation globally. In addition to nutritional and ecological benefits, the scalability and affordability of green bioresources position them as viable solutions for food security in low- and middle-income regions.

What role do blue biological resources play in the bioeconomy?

Complementing green resources, blue biological systems, primarily microalgae and macroalgae, represent a high-efficiency avenue for producing proteins, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants on non-arable land and wastewater-fed systems. Algae’s ability to photosynthesize under controlled conditions and thrive in saline or nutrient-rich effluents makes it a frontrunner for climate-resilient agriculture.

Microalgae such as Spirulina and Chlorella are already incorporated into dietary supplements and functional foods due to their dense concentrations of protein, iron, and vitamins. These species also contain long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids like DHA and EPA, commonly found in fish oils, offering plant-based alternatives for cardiovascular and cognitive health.

Macroalgae, including kelp and sea lettuce, show promise in food, packaging, and biofertilizer sectors. Their cultivation requires no freshwater or fertilizers and contributes to carbon sequestration, positioning seaweed farms as nature-based climate solutions.

The study emphasizes that blue bioresources offer a unique combination of high-yield biomass, nutrient density, and ecosystem services. Their compatibility with closed-loop systems and urban aquaculture enables integration into circular economies, advancing sustainability in both food and energy sectors.

What technologies and policies are needed to accelerate the bioeconomy?

Technological innovation is central to scaling bio-based food production. The study notes that advances in gene editing, precision fermentation, and biorefinery design are accelerating the viability of alternative proteins. CRISPR-based modifications have enabled the development of high-yield, disease-resistant plant and algal strains, while precision agriculture data inform optimal growing conditions and resource efficiency.

Biorefinery systems are key to maximizing resource use, enabling multiple high-value products to be extracted from a single biomass source. These include bioactive compounds, oils, proteins, and even biodegradable materials. Such efficiency is essential for economic viability and environmental benefit.

Policy intervention is critical for driving adoption. The authors call for stronger government incentives, clearer regulatory frameworks, and expanded public-private collaboration. Research funding must be directed toward scalable pilot projects, consumer acceptance studies, and supply chain logistics to close the gap between lab success and market availability.

Education and outreach are equally important. Public understanding of the health and sustainability benefits of green and blue foods is essential for consumer uptake. Integrating bioeconomy topics into academic curricula, agricultural extension services, and urban development plans can mainstream these innovations across food systems.