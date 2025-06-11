Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Swept Away by Floods in Eastern Cape
At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha, South Africa. The Eastern Cape is experiencing severe winter weather, which has disrupted transport and power. President Ramaphosa expressed condolences, acknowledging the increasing frequency of such events due to climate change.
- Country:
- South Africa
At least eight people have lost their lives after a school bus was dramatically swept away by torrential floods near Mthatha, in South Africa's Eastern Cape province. This tragic incident comes amid a fierce winter storm that has battered the region since the weekend, leaving transport and power networks in disarray.
Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha confirmed the ongoing search efforts during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, describing the tragic event as profoundly sad. Fortunately, three children were successfully rescued from the submerged bus, as stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.
President Ramaphosa has extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and the wider Eastern Cape community. The catastrophe underscores the growing severity and frequency of flooding in South Africa, a trend linked to the escalating impacts of climate change. A previous storm on the East Coast in April 2022 resulted in approximately 400 fatalities and left thousands homeless.
ALSO READ
President Ramaphosa Champions Infrastructure as Pillar of South Africa’s Growth
German Court Rejects Peruvian Farmer's Climate Change Lawsuit
Peruvian Farmer's Landmark Lawsuit Sparks Global Climate Change Precedent
Climate change: World likely to breach 1.5°C limit in next five years
Mizoram Braces for Severe Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected