Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Swept Away by Floods in Eastern Cape

At least eight people have lost their lives after a school bus was dramatically swept away by torrential floods near Mthatha, in South Africa's Eastern Cape province. This tragic incident comes amid a fierce winter storm that has battered the region since the weekend, leaving transport and power networks in disarray.

Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha confirmed the ongoing search efforts during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, describing the tragic event as profoundly sad. Fortunately, three children were successfully rescued from the submerged bus, as stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.

President Ramaphosa has extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and the wider Eastern Cape community. The catastrophe underscores the growing severity and frequency of flooding in South Africa, a trend linked to the escalating impacts of climate change. A previous storm on the East Coast in April 2022 resulted in approximately 400 fatalities and left thousands homeless.