Seismic Jolt: Taiwan Rattled by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast. The quake originated at a depth of 30.9 km, as reported by the Central Weather Administration. As of now, there are no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.
11-06-2025
An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitudes shook the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 30.9 kilometers beneath the ocean floor, a report from the administration detailed.
No immediate reports of damage have emerged as a result of this geological event.
