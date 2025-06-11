Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Taiwan Rattled by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast. The quake originated at a depth of 30.9 km, as reported by the Central Weather Administration. As of now, there are no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitudes shook the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 30.9 kilometers beneath the ocean floor, a report from the administration detailed.

No immediate reports of damage have emerged as a result of this geological event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

