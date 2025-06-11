Left Menu

Weather Radar Boosts Landslide Forecasting in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department plans to install an X-band radar in Wayanad, Kerala, to enhance weather prediction and disaster preparedness. This initiative follows previous shortcomings in forecasting severe weather that led to devastating landslides. The radar installation aims to improve response to climate-change-driven severe weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the upcoming installation of an X-band radar in Wayanad, Kerala. This move comes in response to a landslide in July last year that claimed over 400 lives.

IMD's initiative, in collaboration with local authorities, aims to bolster weather observation infrastructure in the disaster-prone Western Ghats. The radar's 100-kilometer range promises to improve forecasting accuracy and timely alerts for severe weather events.

Climate change and deforestation have exacerbated the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters, necessitating advanced technological interventions like the X-band radar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

