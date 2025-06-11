Weather Radar Boosts Landslide Forecasting in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the upcoming installation of an X-band radar in Wayanad, Kerala. This move comes in response to a landslide in July last year that claimed over 400 lives.

IMD's initiative, in collaboration with local authorities, aims to bolster weather observation infrastructure in the disaster-prone Western Ghats. The radar's 100-kilometer range promises to improve forecasting accuracy and timely alerts for severe weather events.

Climate change and deforestation have exacerbated the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters, necessitating advanced technological interventions like the X-band radar.

(With inputs from agencies.)