Weather Radar Boosts Landslide Forecasting in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department plans to install an X-band radar in Wayanad, Kerala, to enhance weather prediction and disaster preparedness. This initiative follows previous shortcomings in forecasting severe weather that led to devastating landslides. The radar installation aims to improve response to climate-change-driven severe weather events.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the upcoming installation of an X-band radar in Wayanad, Kerala. This move comes in response to a landslide in July last year that claimed over 400 lives.
IMD's initiative, in collaboration with local authorities, aims to bolster weather observation infrastructure in the disaster-prone Western Ghats. The radar's 100-kilometer range promises to improve forecasting accuracy and timely alerts for severe weather events.
Climate change and deforestation have exacerbated the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters, necessitating advanced technological interventions like the X-band radar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landslide Chaos: Jammu-Kishtwar Highway Paralyzed
German Court Rejects Peruvian Farmer's Climate Change Lawsuit
Peruvian Farmer's Landmark Lawsuit Sparks Global Climate Change Precedent
Climate change: World likely to breach 1.5°C limit in next five years
Swiss Village Buried: Glacier Collapse Sparks Massive Landslide