Left Menu

Vital Sikkim Route Reopens After Landslides

Toong-Naga Road in Sikkim's Mangan district has reopened for vehicles, following a period of closure due to landslides. Vehicles up to 20 tons are allowed, though restrictions apply due to a bridge's load limitations. An alternate route is also available for commuters and transporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:28 IST
Vital Sikkim Route Reopens After Landslides
  • Country:
  • India

Toong-Naga Road in Sikkim's Mangan district has finally reopened for vehicular traffic after being shut due to landslides in September last year. The reopening was confirmed by officials today.

Despite the reopening, vehicles of all classes can only carry loads up to 20 tons because of the load-bearing restrictions of the Bailey bridge at Ritchu, officials stated. This comes as a relief to travelers heading towards Chungthang, who have been awaiting this development.

For those seeking alternate ways, the Sankhlang-Saffo-Shipgyer route still remains open, offering another avenue for commuters and transporters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

Man Arrested for Duping Rs 5.40 Lakh in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
3
India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Widespread Protests in Iran

 India
4
New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026