Vital Sikkim Route Reopens After Landslides

Toong-Naga Road in Sikkim's Mangan district has finally reopened for vehicular traffic after being shut due to landslides in September last year. The reopening was confirmed by officials today.

Despite the reopening, vehicles of all classes can only carry loads up to 20 tons because of the load-bearing restrictions of the Bailey bridge at Ritchu, officials stated. This comes as a relief to travelers heading towards Chungthang, who have been awaiting this development.

For those seeking alternate ways, the Sankhlang-Saffo-Shipgyer route still remains open, offering another avenue for commuters and transporters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)