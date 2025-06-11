Portugal Leads Europe's Marine Conservation Efforts
Portugal announced the creation of a new protected marine area around the Gorringe Ridge, boosting its seas' protected share from 19% to 27% and positioning it as a leader in marine conservation. The move aligns with objectives of the U.N. Oceans conference aimed at accelerating global marine protection efforts.
Portugal has announced the establishment of a new marine protected area (MPA) around the Gorringe Ridge in the Atlantic Ocean, home to Western Europe's tallest seamount. This ambitious initiative aims to increase the country's share of protected seas to at least 27% from 19%, reinforcing Portugal's role as a leader in marine conservation.
Environment Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho made the announcement during the U.N. Oceans conference in Nice, emphasizing the creation of more MPAs globally. The conference focuses on rallying nations to support the 2023 High Seas Treaty, intended to safeguard biodiversity in international waters.
The proposed MPA, 200 km off Portugal's southern coast, will span 100,000 square kilometers, potentially offering sanctuary to migratory species and boosting marine biodiversity. This follows Portugal's creation of the largest protected area in the North Atlantic last year, covering nearly 300,000 square kilometers around the Azores.
