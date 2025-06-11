Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab

Haryana and Punjab are facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring above normal. Sirsa recorded the highest at 46.6°C. Numerous cities witnessed extreme heat, with Rohtak, Hisar, Amritsar, and others reporting severe temperatures over 44°C. Chandigarh, the joint capital, reached 41.9°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:34 IST
On Wednesday, Haryana and Punjab remained gripped by a relentless heatwave, with Sirsa experiencing a scorching high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, reported the meteorological center.

Amritsar in Punjab was not spared, as it faced a blistering 45.8 degrees Celsius. Across both states, temperatures stayed above normal, showcasing a trend of severe weather.

In Haryana, Rohtak recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius, while cities like Hisar, Ambala, and Gurugram also faced oppressive heat. Punjab's cities, including Ludhiana and Patiala, reported highs exceeding 44 degrees Celsius. The joint capital, Chandigarh, wasn't far behind at 41.9 degrees Celsius.

