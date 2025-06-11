The Quiet Neighbour: Graz's Shock and Horror

An inconspicuous young man living in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Austria, has emerged as the suspect in the deadliest school shooting in the country's postwar history. Arthur A., aged 21, is believed to have opened fire at his former school, killing 10 people before turning the gun on himself.

According to authorities, Arthur A. was not well-known among his neighbors in this quiet commuter town near Graz, where he lived with his mother. A farewell note and video message were left behind, though police have yet to confirm reports that he felt bullied at school.

The tragic event has reminded residents of a past attack in 2015, surpassing it in its tragic toll. This unexpected outburst has left the small community grappling with questions and shock, revisiting its recent history of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)