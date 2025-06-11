Left Menu

Delhi's Monsoon Mission: Tackling Waterlogging and Sewer Overflows

In preparation for the monsoon season, Delhi's government implements a comprehensive strategy to address waterlogging and sewer overflow. New initiatives include setting up control rooms, deploying Quick Response Centres, and equipping pump houses with advanced technologies, ensuring a coordinated response to minimize the city's seasonal flood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:51 IST
As the monsoon season approaches, the Delhi government has taken decisive measures to tackle the perennial issues of waterlogging and sewer overflow. This year, authorities have established eleven Quick Response Centres (QRCs) across the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) circles. Each QRC is equipped with dedicated staff, vehicles, and cleaning machines to resolve complaints swiftly at a local level.

The DJB has operationalized a round-the-clock sewer overflow control room to efficiently address related issues, providing helpline numbers 1916 and 1800-11-7118 for public assistance. Moreover, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated extensive cleaning and pumping operations, removing thousands of metric tonnes of silt from city drains. MCD has reinforced waterlogging management with the installation of 79 permanent pumps across 12 zones and placement of 465 temporary pumps ready for swift deployment.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has contributed by setting up 153 pump houses in Delhi, equipped with over 749 pumps, some fully automatic to activate with rising water levels. PWD's CCTV monitoring will ensure real-time updates and fast response to critical areas. Alongside, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has maintained 57 drains with ongoing pump and machine operations to effectively manage water flow during the heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

