Kilauea Volcano's Majestic Dance: An Ongoing Eruption

Kilauea, renowned as one of the world's most dynamic volcanoes, rekindled its fiery display on Wednesday as lava burst from its north vent on Hawaii's Big Island. This marked the latest chapter in an eruption saga that kicked off nearly half a year ago.

Spectacular lava fountains soared beyond 330 feet, fueling a web of fiery streams. The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that even higher fountains could emerge.

The eruption was heralded by Tuesday's gas-pistoning, with gas accumulating at a lava column top within a vent. This led to repeated lava surface risings and splatter, increasing in frequency until a sustained dome fountain developed, feeding flows into the crater floor by Wednesday.