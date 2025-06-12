Left Menu

Wildfires Blaze Through Oregon: Evacuation Orders and Road Closures

A wildfire in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and the closure of Interstate 84. Efforts to control the blaze include air support. Residents in the area are urged to evacuate or prepare to leave due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oregon | Updated: 12-06-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:32 IST
Wildfires Blaze Through Oregon: Evacuation Orders and Road Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A raging wildfire in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has led to widespread evacuations and the closure of Interstate 84. Both Hood River and The Dalles are heavily impacted, affecting thousands of residents and tourists. Efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze as smoke severely impairs visibility.

The Oregon Department of Transportation made the decision to close a substantial portion of I-84 between Hood River and The Dalles, a key freeway in the region. Emergency responders are employing helicopters and planes to drop water and fire retardant on the flames that have swept across this vital transportation link.

With more than 700 homes under evacuation orders and an additional 1,352 homes on high alert, temporary shelters are being set up. Authorities in the neighboring state of Washington have also closed 13 kilometres of State Route 14 due to a separate brush fire, urging travelers to seek alternative routes.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025