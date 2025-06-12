Wildfires Blaze Through Oregon: Evacuation Orders and Road Closures

A raging wildfire in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has led to widespread evacuations and the closure of Interstate 84. Both Hood River and The Dalles are heavily impacted, affecting thousands of residents and tourists. Efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze as smoke severely impairs visibility.

The Oregon Department of Transportation made the decision to close a substantial portion of I-84 between Hood River and The Dalles, a key freeway in the region. Emergency responders are employing helicopters and planes to drop water and fire retardant on the flames that have swept across this vital transportation link.

With more than 700 homes under evacuation orders and an additional 1,352 homes on high alert, temporary shelters are being set up. Authorities in the neighboring state of Washington have also closed 13 kilometres of State Route 14 due to a separate brush fire, urging travelers to seek alternative routes.