Hamirpur's New House Mapping Initiative to Transform Postal Services

Hamirpur Nagar Nigam is poised to revolutionize urban planning with an innovative new project aimed at assigning house numbers to all residential properties within the city limits. Officials expect the initiative to greatly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of postal deliveries, benefiting city dwellers significantly.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of Hamirpur Nagar Nigam, Abhishek Garg, stated that the implementation will commence following the conclusion of current ward demarcation and property measurement activities. The project calls for a comprehensive update of long-standing resident records to facilitate smooth allocation of unique house numbers.

In preparation, the civic body has redefined ward boundaries, integrating newly developed areas. The process involves a company conducting both aerial and door-to-door surveys using advanced technologies like drones and GIS mapping. The data collected, including newly allocated house numbers, will be made accessible through an online portal.

