Tragedy Strikes: Boat Sinks in Congo's Equateur Province
A boat tragedy in Congo's Equateur province took the lives of at least 30 passengers, including students, due to extreme weather. Recovery efforts are ongoing for those still missing after the vessel sank in Lake Tumba.
A devastating boat accident in Congo's northwestern Equateur province has claimed at least 30 lives, including several students. The local media reported this tragic event on Thursday amid efforts to find the missing individuals.
The vessel, which sank in Lake Tumba in Bikoro territory, was transporting villagers and goods late Wednesday. Territorial administrator Justin Mputu confirmed that 30 bodies had been recovered.
Rescue operations continue as more people remain unaccounted for, with authorities and residents rallying to locate survivors and recover bodies.
