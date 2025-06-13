Axiom-4 Mission: Safety First as Launch Faces Delays

ISRO emphasized its commitment to safety as NASA and Axiom Space worked to resolve a leak issue on the International Space Station. The mission, initially set for May, now faces further delays.

Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts are part of Axiom-4, marking India's return to human spaceflight. Delays are due to a module leak on the ISS.

NASA and Axiom Space continue to delay Axiom Mission 4's launch, originally scheduled for May 29. Peggy Whitson will command the mission, ensuring coordination across agencies to ensure safety.

