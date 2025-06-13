Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission: Safety First as Launch Faces Delays

The Axiom-4 commercial mission to the International Space Station, involving astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, faces indefinite delays due to safety concerns. ISRO collaborates with NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space to resolve issues like the ISS module leak. The mission, featuring four astronauts, highlights India's return to spaceflight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO emphasized its commitment to safety as NASA and Axiom Space worked to resolve a leak issue on the International Space Station. The mission, initially set for May, now faces further delays.

Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts are part of Axiom-4, marking India's return to human spaceflight. Delays are due to a module leak on the ISS.

NASA and Axiom Space continue to delay Axiom Mission 4's launch, originally scheduled for May 29. Peggy Whitson will command the mission, ensuring coordination across agencies to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

