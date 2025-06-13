Left Menu

Emperor Penguins on Thin Ice: Climate Change Threatens Survival

Emperor penguins, reliant on stable sea ice for breeding, face a grim future due to climate change. Satellite research indicates a 22% population decline over 15 years. As sea ice melts prematurely, chicks fall into the sea before fledging, threatening their survival. Continued greenhouse gas emissions exacerbate the threat.

Wollongong | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:37 IST
  • Australia

As Antarctica's winter arrives, emperor penguins remain steadfast on the fast ice even as seals and Adélie penguins retreat. Vital to their survival, the sea ice allows them to rear their chicks. Yet, climate change imperils this delicate balance, causing sea ice to diminish prematurely.

Research from the British Antarctic Survey highlights a worrying decline in emperor penguin populations, with satellite data showing a 22% drop across 16 colonies between 2009 and 2024. This translates to an annual decrease of 1.6%—far exceeding previous projections.

With the future of these iconic birds in jeopardy, the study underscores the pressing need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. As sea ice continues to recede, the prospects for emperor penguins grow increasingly dim.

