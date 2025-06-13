Left Menu

IMD Issues Orange Alert in Goa Amid Torrential Rains

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Goa, predicting heavy rains over the next three days. Parts of the coastal state are already experiencing severe rainfall. Fishermen have been advised against going to sea due to expected strong winds and rough conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:37 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next three days. Some areas have already experienced intense rainfall since Thursday.

According to N P Kulkarni, the IMD Goa director, rainfall is expected to continue until June 16. Notably, Canacona taluka registered the highest rainfall at 131.2 mm, closely followed by Sanguem taluka with 82.5 mm in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has also warned of winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, along the North Konkan coast. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

