Climate Risk Disclosure: A Voluntary Path by Basel

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has introduced a voluntary framework for banks to disclose climate-related risks, addressing the contentious issue amid global policy debates. Following pushback, especially from the U.S., the committee opted for flexibility to accommodate evolving climate data.

The framework encourages banks to assess both 'physical risks,' like natural disasters, and 'transition risks,' such as policy changes impacting agriculture. European regulators are moving quickly to integrate these climate considerations, unlike in the U.S., where efforts have diminished under Trump's administration.

Notably, the new guidelines omit mandatory reporting of 'facilitated emissions.' This decision follows extensive consultations and underscores the Basel Committee's cautious approach, leaving room for potential updates as climate-related disclosure practices evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)