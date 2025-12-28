Pressure and Tragedy: BLO's Death Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

In a tragic turn of events, a Booth Level Officer, Haradhan Mandal, was discovered dead on a school premises in West Bengal's Bankura district. The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with allegations that the death resulted from intense pressure related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a hurried and chaotic voter revision process, which allegedly led to Mandal's death. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee claims the revision push has resulted in numerous fatalities among stressed election officers.

A purported suicide note from Mandal cited unbearable work pressure. The police are investigating the circumstances of his death, while political outrage mounts, highlighting the human cost of the contentious electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)