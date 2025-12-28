Left Menu

Pressure and Tragedy: BLO's Death Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

A Booth Level Officer in West Bengal, Haradhan Mandal, was found dead, allegedly due to work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Controversy surrounds the incident as accusations fly between political parties over the process's administration and its impact on election officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:04 IST
Pressure and Tragedy: BLO's Death Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a Booth Level Officer, Haradhan Mandal, was discovered dead on a school premises in West Bengal's Bankura district. The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with allegations that the death resulted from intense pressure related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a hurried and chaotic voter revision process, which allegedly led to Mandal's death. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee claims the revision push has resulted in numerous fatalities among stressed election officers.

A purported suicide note from Mandal cited unbearable work pressure. The police are investigating the circumstances of his death, while political outrage mounts, highlighting the human cost of the contentious electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests at Jantar Mantar Demand Justice in Unnao Rape Case

Protests at Jantar Mantar Demand Justice in Unnao Rape Case

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Varanasi's Cough Syrup Racket Exposed

Cracking the Code: Varanasi's Cough Syrup Racket Exposed

 India
3
Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

 India
4
Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025