Delhi Court Acquits Trio in Acid Attack Case; Investigation Slammed for Lapses

A Delhi court has acquitted three individuals accused in a 2009 acid attack case because the prosecution was unable to prove the charges. Additional Sessions Judge Jagmohan Singh criticized the police for conducting a "nonchalant and unprofessional" investigation that seemed aimed at shielding the true culprits.

The acquitted individuals, Yashwinder, Bala, and Mandeep, were accused of conspiracy with a juvenile to attack Shaheen Malik, an MBA student, in Panipat, Haryana. The court noted several investigative lapses, including a lack of effort to gather crucial evidence or verify essential details related to the case.

The court has ordered the Panipat Superintendent of Police to investigate these lapses and report back within 30 days. Meanwhile, the victim's advocate announced plans to challenge the acquittal in higher courts, emphasizing the prolonged delays in the case as a national issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)