Mehbooba Mufti Decries Rising Communal Violence, Advocates Kashmir as Model of Harmony

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the increasingly frequent incidents of violence against minorities in India, advocating for nation-wide communal harmony by highlighting Jammu and Kashmir as a role model.

Speaking in Anantnag during a public dialogue event, Mufti expressed concern over India's trajectory, stating it risks becoming "lynchistan" instead of the harmonious nation envisioned by independence leaders Gandhi and Nehru. Mufti emphasized the need for all communities to coexist peacefully as in the past.

Mufti further voiced support for students protesting the reservation policy delay, questioning the rationale behind the house arrest of various political leaders intending to join a peaceful demonstration. The protests stemmed from a year-long wait for action on a committee formed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)