Close Call: LPG Cylinder Leak Ignites Fire in East Delhi Home

A fire erupted in a home in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Thursday afternoon, believed to be caused by a gas cylinder leak, according to officials.

While there were no casualties, part of the house was severely damaged. Prompt action by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring structures.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze began when a woman struck a match to light the stove. Fortunately, the residents escaped unharmed, though their belongings were lost in the fire.