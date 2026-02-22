LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi: 14 Injured in House Fire
A tragic LPG cylinder explosion occurred in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park, injuring 14 people. The blast took place during firefighting efforts, impacting police, fire personnel and bystanders. Investigations are underway to explore potential causes, including an electrical fault or LPG leak in the parking area.
A catastrophic LPG cylinder explosion injured 14 individuals, including police and fire personnel, during a firefighting operation in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning as emergency crews attempted to control a house fire.
Eyewitnesses reported that the fire originated from the stilt parking area when a scooter battery overheated. Authorities are investigating whether an electrical short circuit or an LPG leak triggered the blaze.
Victims of the explosion, sustaining varying degrees of burns, were initially treated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. Efforts to understand the cause of the explosion and its subsequent impact are ongoing.
