Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi: 14 Injured in House Fire

A tragic LPG cylinder explosion occurred in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park, injuring 14 people. The blast took place during firefighting efforts, impacting police, fire personnel and bystanders. Investigations are underway to explore potential causes, including an electrical fault or LPG leak in the parking area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST
LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi: 14 Injured in House Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic LPG cylinder explosion injured 14 individuals, including police and fire personnel, during a firefighting operation in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning as emergency crews attempted to control a house fire.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire originated from the stilt parking area when a scooter battery overheated. Authorities are investigating whether an electrical short circuit or an LPG leak triggered the blaze.

Victims of the explosion, sustaining varying degrees of burns, were initially treated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. Efforts to understand the cause of the explosion and its subsequent impact are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India
3
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
4
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026